Having a baby is hard work. I assume. I’ve never had one before, but I’ve heard from plenty of reliable sources that it’s no easy task. For one thing, they cry pretty much… all the time at the beginning, a fact that the trailer for Tully is very much aware of. Good news gang: the Juno team is back.

For director Diablo Cody’s next trick, we’re invited into the home of Marlo, a mother of three, who is played by a singularly exhausted-looking Charlize Theron. She’s just had a new baby and is having a difficult time catering to its needs while still caring for her other two children: she gets up at all hours of the night to feed it, rock it, anything to stop it from crying. She finally gets a moment’s rest when she sets dinner on the table — until Ron Livingston walks in, sees dinner, and says, “Frozen pizza, awesome.” Couldn’t you just smack him?

And then, she meets Tully. Here’s the full synopsis:

Marlo (Academy Award® winner Charlize Theron), a mother of three including a newborn, is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass). Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).

Tully opens in theaters April 20.