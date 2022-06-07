‘School For Good & Evil’ Trailer: Netflix’s New Fantasy Film

Like so many other things these days, a popular fantasy series of novels comes to Netflix in the months ahead. The School For Good & Evil is based on the books by author Soman Chainani, and imagines a place where the heroes and villains of myth and legend all study together.

Bridesmaids and Spy’s Paul Feig directed the adaptation, which stars Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron; here’s the first teaser for the film, which seems to be really trying to evoke a Harry Potter vibe.

There’s also a panel discussion of the film if you’re interested in getting more about the film.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a lover of fairy tales, dreams of escaping her ordinary village life, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic, has the makings of a real witch. Then one night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true story of every great fairy tale begins. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamorous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). As if navigating classes with the offspring of Cinderella, Captain Hook, and the dashing son of King Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn’t hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love’s kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful school.

The School For Good & Evil will premiere soon on Netflix. There’s a whole series of these books, so if the film is a hit, expect a bunch more of these School For Good & Evils to follow.

Flops That Are Now Inexplicable Hits on Netflix These movies flopped hard in theaters. But Netflix subscribers can’t stop watching them.