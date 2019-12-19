The following post contains SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Don’t read it until after you’ve seen the film — and also after the eight other films in the series. And also you need to play Star Wars: Battlefront II for 80 hours, at a minimum, before you read this. Sorry; those are the rules.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is supposedly the final film in the nine-part Skywalker Saga. It answers many questions fans have had about its characters — including at least one or two they thought had already been answered. Still, even as it resolves years (or even decades) of mystery and tension, The Rise of Skywalker leaves a few unanswered elements. In some cases, these might be deliberately vague plot points designed to give future Star Wars filmmakers ideas to explore in eventual sequels and spinoffs. In other cases, they might just be iffy filmmaking.

Either way, I’ve collected ten of the biggest questions left unanswered by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below. I’ve done my best to try to find answers where I can. But I’m just guessing here. If you think you have all the answers, let me know on social media.