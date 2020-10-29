‘Uncharted’ Movie Officially Wraps Filming

Fans of the video game series Uncharted should be excited to learn that the movie adaptation directed by Ruben Fleischer has at last completed principal photography. Sony celebrated the milestone via Twitter, sharing a photo of the film’s slate along with a prop ring used during the production.

Check out the official announcement below:

Uncharted serves as a prequel to the games, as well as an origin story for characters Nathan Drake and his mentor figure Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Tom Holland stars as Nate and Mark Wahlberg stars as Sully. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. A week ago, Holland shared a photo of himself as Nate on Instagram. Nolan North, the original voice actor for Nathan Drake, gave his blessing to the project.

Wahlberg also shared an Uncharted photo to Twitter Thursday morning, which reveals his character’s green button-down shirt. The shirt is a dead ringer for the one Sully wears in the video games:

While Uncharted has wrapped, there’s still a long way to go before the action-adventure movie hits theaters. The video game series is wrought with impressive special effects, and we can expect the same for the movie. The post-production process is bound to take a while, but we can hopefully still expect to see Uncharted in theaters on July 16, 2021.