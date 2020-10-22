Well, that definitely looks like Nathan Drake.

If you’ve played the Uncharted games you will certainly recognize that guy above: Treasure hunter Nathan Drake, albeit a version of him that’s slightly younger than the character in the games. (Okay, his hair is a little floppier too.) That’s our official first look at Tom Holland in character as Drake on the set of the Uncharted movie that is currently shooting.

Holland shared the photo on his Instagram account with the caption “It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate”:

It’s a big Uncharted publicity day; earlier, the voice of Nathan Drake in the Uncharted game series, Nolan North posted some of his photos from a set visit, including several of the very Uncharted-looking props.

North also responded to Holland’s photo, writing that Holland’s “lookin’ good.” And quipping “You’ll be happy to know that the hair will still be with you well into your forties!”

There hasn’t been a detailed synopsis of the Uncharted movie yet, but we do know that the film is a prequel to the game series, with Holland as the young Nathan Drake (as you can clearly see from the photo), and Mark Wahlberg — who was going to play Drake in the film way back when — will play his mentor Sully. The film also stars Antonio Banderas and Sophia Taylor Ali. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted is scheduled to open in theaters on July 16, 2021.