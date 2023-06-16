It’s been a long time since we've seen Tom Holland’s Spider-Man on the big screen. Unfortunately, it might be longer than we'd like until he shows up again. The good news is, we have a potential release date for the next movie. One of the most exciting things about the next entry in the series is that it’s expected to take place in a street-level environment. Of course, Holland's Spider-Man has historically been involved with bigger baddies than just those kinds of criminals. He’s worked with Tony Stark and the Avengers. He saved the universe. Now, it'll be really cool to see what kinds of villains he gets involved with.

Deadline recently reported that Sony has targeted two upcoming release dates for as-yet unnamed Marvel movies. They didn't reveal their subjects, but it’s widely assumed these projects will be a third Venom movie with Tom Hardy and the fourth Spider-Man starring Tom Holland. Because of the writers’ strike, no work can be done on either movie (or any other pending Sony Marvel projects). So it could be a while before we know definitively one way or another.

Tom Holland has been pretty tight-lipped about what the movie’s actually going to look like. The only real details he’s shared in interviews are that it “looks pretty good,” and that he’s “excited” by the “stuff going on” so far.

“Whether or not it’ll come to fruition, who knows?” he told Deadline. “But right now it’s looking pretty good, and we’ll just have to wait and see.”

