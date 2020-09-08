‘Venture Bros.’ Canceled at Adult Swim After 17 Years

Sad news, Venture Bros. fans: The cast and creators have gone public with the news that the series has been canceled by Adult Swim after 17 years on the air. That’s one of the longest runs in history for an animated series — although not in terms of the number of seasons. Just seven were aired since it premiered in August of 2004.

The news was announced by Venture Bros. creator Jackson Publick (AKA producer and voice actor Christopher McCulloch), who tweeted that the show learned of its unfortunate fate “a few months ago” while the team was prepping “what would have been season 8.” He thanked his “amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention”:

Actor James Urbaniak, who voices Rusty on the show, called The Venture Bros. “one of the great gifts of my life & career” and called its fans “quite simply, the best.”

Conceived as a modern, adult riff on the Hanna-Barbera cartoon series Jonny Quest, the Venture Bros. pilot aired on February 16, 2003. The first season wouldn’t follow until August 7, 2004. The cancelation means that the series finale aired way back on October 7, 2018, even though no one realized it at the time. Adult Swim did tell Variety in a statement that they “want more Venture Bros. and have been working with Jackson [Publick] and Doc [Hammer] to find another way to continue the Venture Bros. story.” We’ll see.