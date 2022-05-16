Vin Diesel Releases a Sneak Peak at ‘Riddick 4’

Vin Diesel has recently released some new information about the next entry in the Riddick series. Although it’s been years since we've heard much news about a fourth Riddick, there’s still hope for fans of the franchise. Diesel previously said it was ready to begin filming back in 2021, but we all know Diesel’s been incredibly busy since well before then. Between Fast and Furious and Guardians of The Galaxy, the guy has an extremely busy schedule.

Vin Diesel gave fans a small first look, posting part of the storyboard for the film on Instagram. He captioned it “Finally got a chance to see some of the new Riddick materials that DT sent over. Wow, exciting is an understatement. FURYA! Happy creative Sunday! All love, Always.”

This would be the fourth entry in the franchise, following Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Riddick. The working title for the film is Riddick 4: Furya, Furya being the name of the planet Riddick is from.

Diesel first announced that Riddick: 4 was a work in progress about four years ago. His initial announcement was yet another Instagram post, saying: “Next Month, DT begins writing the next Chapter in the Chronicles of Riddick... FURIA. #HappyFurianFriday"

Even though it's a little difficult to get excited about any of this knowing how long it's been in the pipeline, it seems like these projects do have some forward momentum. Be on the lookout for more news pertaining to the franchise soon. Diesel is currently filming Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise. That movie is due in theaters on May 19, 2023.

