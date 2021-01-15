The 10 Coolest Marvel Easter Eggs in the ‘WandaVision’ Premiere

Even though WandaVision looks a lot like classic sitcoms like Bewitched, that black and white surface hides a ton of references to Marvel Comics and to the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe, which officially enters its long-awaited Phase Four with this new Disney+ series. In the show, Avengers Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are living in a weird TV-simulation of 1950s suburbia, with no explanation how they got there (or, for that matter, how Vision is alive again following the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.)

While the answers to our questions about WandaVision's premise are still probably weeks away, there are definitely some clues — along with a bunch of fun Marvel Easter eggs — in the first two episodes that premiered today. Below are ten of our favorites. And now, on with the show...