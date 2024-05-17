‘Silk’ TV Show No Longer Happening at Amazon

Marvel’s Silk will not be getting a TV show after all, at least not at Amazon as previously planned.

The show, titled Silk: Spider Society was first announced in the fall of 2022 as part of a deal between Amazon and Sony to develop television series within Spider-Man’s corner of the Marvel universe. When it was first announced, Angela Kang of The Walking Dead was supposed to produce the show, with Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal all overseeing the show as well. The show would have aired on MGM+ and Amazon’s Prime Video service.

According to Variety, those plans are now off, although they do say that “according to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Sony will try to shop the series to other buyers.”

They also refer to a previous report in The Ankler that said Amazon was previously looking to “refocus the show with a more male-skewing audience in mind” in part due to their success in that market with male-oriented action shows like The Boys, Reacher, and Jack Ryan.

In Marvel Comics, Silk — AKA Cindy Moon — was bitten by the same radioactive spider that gave Peter Parker her powers. After years of imprisonment, she escapes and becomes the superhero known as Silk. She’s played a key role in recent Spider-Man comics, as well as Marvel’s original Spider-Verse storylines that inspired the animated movies. In the MCU, she had brief cameos in Spider-Man Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War, where she was played by Tiffany Espensen.

The news that Silk: Spider Society is not moving forward comes days after another Spider-Man spinoff series, this one a live-actions how built around Nicolas Cage playing Spider-Man Noir, was officially announced at Amazon.