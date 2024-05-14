Nicolas Cage to Star in Live-Action ‘Spider-Man Noir’ Series

The Spider-Verse is going beyond animation into live-action — with a Spider-Man Noir television series officially coming to Amazon’s Prime Video service. The character will be portrayed by Nicolas Cage, who previously voiced Spider-Man Noir in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The show will simply be titled Noir. Harry Bradbeer will direct the show, which was developed by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot with the producers behind the Spider-Verse films, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. (All three are executive producers on the show.)

Here is how Amazon’s press release describes the series:

Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

Rumors of a Spider-Man Noir television series at Amazon first emerged online back in February of 2023. While the character was portrayed as a satire of hardboiled detectives in Into the Spider-Verse, the character was originally created in Marvel Comics (by writers David Hine and Fabrice Sapolsky and artist Carmine Di Giandomenico) as part of a whole line of “Noir” comics, where classic characters were given makeovers to imagine them as the stars of old crime films. Those comics were played mostly very straight.

The news of the show syncs with what Cage has been saying lately in interviews: That he’s nearing retirement ... from movies, but not from television.

“Maybe it’s time to look at the immersive streaming experience,” he said in a recent interview. “I don’t know. I have to look for the next step and I haven’t found it yet.”

Looks like he found it! Noir will first premiere on Amazon’s MGM+ channel, followed by a streaming premiere on Prime Video.

