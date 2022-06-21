‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date

You won’t have to venture out of your house to get Bob’s Burgers much longer. Pretty soon, it’s going to be delivered right to your door.

HBO Max confirmed this week that The Bob’s Burgers Movie is coming to its streaming service in a matter of weeks. In a tweet, they announced the film, based on the popular animated TV series, would debut on HBO Max on July 12.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie was in development since at least 2017, with an original release date planned in the summer of 2020. Covid and the Disney/Fox merger slowed things down, but the film did finally open in theaters on May 27. To date, it’s grossed about $32 million worldwide.

That‘s a far cry from the $530+ million The Simpsons Movie made in theaters in 2007. Of course, this is a very different era of theatrical distribution than 15 years ago. Pretty much the only films doing well in theaters these days are massive blockbusters based on continuing cinematic universes. Moviegoers seem increasingly hesitant to pay for movies they feel like won’t benefit from a massive screen and booming sound.

A feature-length version of a cartoon that’s still on the air every week is not quite what those customers are looking for — especially since they know stuff like The Bob’s Burgers Movie will show up for streaming somewhere within a month or two of its theatrical debut.

Here is the film’s full synopsis:

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie premieres on HBO Max on July 12. And if you can’t wait that long to see it, the movie is still playing in multiplexes around the country. (The Bob’s Burgers Movie will also be available on Hulu.)

