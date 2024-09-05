DC’s ‘Creature Commandos’ Sets Streaming Premiere Date

The countdown to the launch of James Gunn’s new DC Universe can begin, with the announcement that its first official installment — the animated Creature Commandos series — is set to debut on streaming later this fall.

Gunn wrote and executive produced the show, based on the DC comic, which features a voice cast that includes Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, reprising her role from The Suicide Squad films.

The show is inspired by a team of misfit monster heroes, created in 1980 by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in the pages of DC’s Weird War Tales. Its original adventures were set during World War II, although DC eventually brought the characters into the present day, and used them in several series, including one of their own which lasted for eight issues in the early 2000s.

Yet another version of the Creature Commandos was introduced in the early 2010s in the pages of another short-lived book, Frankenstein: Agent of S.H.A.D.E.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

CREATURE COMMANDOS tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max on Thursday, December 5. New episodes premiere weekly through January 16. There are seven episodes of the show in total. And we’re just a few weeks away from the debut of the next DC TV series, The Penguin, which is coming to Max on September 19.