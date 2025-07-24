Everything New on HBO Max in August 2025
Barely a month after Superman officially kicked off the movie side of the new DC Universe, the TV side gets rolling with the second season of Peacemaker from James Gunn and star John Cena. The show premieres on August 21, with new episodes weekly through early October. According to the plot synopsis, “in season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”
Also on HBO Max in August: A new standup special from Marc Maron, a new season of Hard Knocks, this one about the Buffalo Bills, a new documentary series called The Yogurt Shop Murders, and the streaming premieres of Final Destination Bloodlines, Freaky Tales, and The Legend of Ochi.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in August...
August 1
Alien: Covenant
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Couples Retreat (2009)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Enter the Warrior’s Gate
Get a Job (2016)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)
It Happened in Brooklyn
It's Always Fair Weather
Jamboree!
Kung Fu Panda 2
Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A
Lili
Macao
Madame Bovary (1949)
Madame Curie
Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Millie
Miss Pinkerton
Mogambo
Mr. Skeffington
Mrs. Miniver (1942)
Mrs. Parkington
My Favorite Wife
Neptune's Daughter (1949)
New Moon (1940)
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Quo Vadis (1951)
Random Harvest
Roughshod
Rules Don’t Apply
Smarty
Stonewall
Storm over Wyoming
Survive the Night (2020)
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Life of Vergie Winters
The Long, Long Trailer
The Nun (2018)
The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Racket (1951)
The Reluctant Debutante
The Water Diviner
Three on a Match
Till the End of Time
Two Weeks with Love (1950)
Union Depot
Unlocked (2017)
War on Everyone
Waterloo Bridge (1940)
Where Danger Lives
Yogi Bear (Movie)
You Hurt My Feelings
August 2
Deadliest Catch, Season 21 (Discovery)
August 3
The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Original)
August 4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18 (FOOD Network)
August 5
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (HBO Original)
“The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
“The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
August 6
Extreme Detailing (Discovery)
Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1 (Discovery)
See No Evil, Season 14 (ID)
August 7
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4 (Discovery)
August 8
Freaky Tales (Lionsgate)
August 11
Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3 (Discovery)
August 12
The Bus Driver: Britain's Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025)
August 13
A Body in the Basement, Season 2 (ID)
Chef Grudge Match, Season 1 (FOOD Network)
The Woman King
August 14
Hop, Season 1D (Max Original)
Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God (Max Original)
August 15
Stand Up To Cancer
The Legend of Ochi (A24)
The Prince, Season 2 (Max Original, Turkey)
August 17
Mammals, Season 1 (BBC)
The House (HBO, 2017)
The Serial Killer's Apprentice (ID, 2025)
August 18
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
August 19
“Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
August 21
Bargain Block, Season 5 (HGTV)
Peacemaker, Season 2 (Max Original)
Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn (Season 2 Companion Podcast)
August 22
The Heritage, Season 1 (Max Original)
August 23
Abbott Elementary, Season 4
The Cleaning Lady, Season 4
August 24
Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
August 28
Bitchin' Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1
August 29
Horses & Hangmen (Max Original)
Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
August 31
Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
Coming Soon
Final Destinations Bloodlines