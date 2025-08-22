Everything New on HBO Max in September 2025

The big show HBO Max is hawking for September is Task, a new crime series from Brad Ingelsby, the creator of Mare of Easttown. It stars Mark Ruffalo as an FBI agent put in charge of a task force asked to solve a series of violent robberies.

Also coming next month: A documentary on the history of Black television, another doc on New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Arden, and recent A24 releases Warfare and the particularly good Friendship starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson. Plus you can watch everything from Sidney Lumet’s Dog Day Afternoon, to Drew Goddard’s The Cabin in the Woods, to Ridley Scott’s Prometheus.

Here’s everything coming to HBO Max in September 2025...

September 1

A Life of Her Own

Almost Christmas

Barney's World, Season 1D

Caged (1950)

Charley Chase Silent Shorts

Children Who Chase Lost Voices

December 7th (1943)

Dog Day Afternoon

Emmanuelle (2024)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Fireworks (2017)

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

Gasoline Alley (1951)

Ghost Cat Anzu

Goodfellas

Helen of Troy (1956)

Jonah Hex

Keeper of the Flame (1942)

Kismet (1944)

Lonely Castle in the Mirror

Love & Pop

Man From The Black Hills

Mary of Scotland

Misery

Montana Incident

Mr. District Attorney

Murder Is My Beat

Mystery Street

Night Nurse

No End in Sight

No Questions Asked

Nobody Lives Forever

On Dangerous Ground (1951)

Our Miss Brooks

Our Vines Have Tender Grapes

Pirate Radio

Presenting Princess Shaw

Prometheus (2012)"/>20th Century Fox Prometheus (2012)"/>20th Century Fox loading...

Prometheus

Rick and Morty, Season 8 (Adult Swim)

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)

Safe Haven

Scene of the Crime

Se7en

Selena (1997)

Shadow of a Woman

Splinter (2008)

Stranger on Horseback

Summer Storm (1944)

Susan and God

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

The Charge at Feather River

The Command (1954)

The Fallen Sparrow

The Fate of the Furious

The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director's Cut

The Place Promised in Our Early Days

The Sea of Grass

The Secret Garden (1949)

The Sitter (2011)

The Sitter: Unrated (2011)

The Woman in White (1948)

The Woman on the Beach

Thirteen Women

Veronica Mars (2014)

Vigil in the Night

When Ladies Meet (1941)

Without Love

Young Bess

Your Name

September 2

The 33

September 3

Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 4

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 39

Modern Warfare 2.0, Season 1

September 4

Billionaire Boys Club

The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America's Greatest Architect, Season 1

A24 A24 loading...

September 5

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 11

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2F

Friendship

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 204

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 245

Live Aid: When Rock 'n' Roll Took On The World

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 17

September 6

Maneet's Eats, Season 1

HBO HBO loading...

September 7

Magnolia Table: At The Farm, Season 1

Task (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears, Season 2D

Have I Got News For You, Season 3

September 9

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 7

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 7

Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (HBO Original)

September 10

The Tech Bro Murders

September 11

Dylan's Playtime Adventures, Season 1C

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, Season 3B

A24 A24 loading...

September 12

Warfare

September 13

Vacation House Rules, Season 6

September 14

Build for Off-Road, Season 2

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10

September 15

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 10

Truck U, Season 21

September 16

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 62

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 11

September 17

100 Day Dream Home, Season 7

Built in the Bronx

Truck Dynasty, Season 1

September 18

Bea's Block, Season 1D

Destruction Decoded, Season 1

Sin City Rehab, Season 1

Who Killed Our Daughter? (Max Original, Mexico)

September 20

Scariest House in America, Season 2

September 21

Greatest Mysteries Ever, Season 2

September 22

Halloween Wars, Season 15

HBO HBO loading...

September 23

American Prince: JFK Jr.

The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t), Season 1

Seeking Sister Wife, Season 6

The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)

September 24

Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, Season 2

September 25

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 5

On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 28

Jesse & Joy: Lo que nunca dijimos, Season 1

September 26

Quiet In Class (Max Original, Sweden)

The Graft, Season 1 (Max Original, Turkey)

September 27

90 Day Diaries, Season 7

Ready to Love, Season 10

September 28

Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 1

September 29

Sister Wives, Season 20

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: English Dub, Movie-Length Version

HBO HBO loading...

September 30

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain

Good Cop/Bad Cop, Season 1

My Happy Place

Prime Minister (HBO Original)

Get our free mobile app