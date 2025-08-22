Everything New on HBO Max in September 2025
The big show HBO Max is hawking for September is Task, a new crime series from Brad Ingelsby, the creator of Mare of Easttown. It stars Mark Ruffalo as an FBI agent put in charge of a task force asked to solve a series of violent robberies.
Also coming next month: A documentary on the history of Black television, another doc on New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Arden, and recent A24 releases Warfare and the particularly good Friendship starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson. Plus you can watch everything from Sidney Lumet’s Dog Day Afternoon, to Drew Goddard’s The Cabin in the Woods, to Ridley Scott’s Prometheus.
Here’s everything coming to HBO Max in September 2025...
September 1
A Life of Her Own
Almost Christmas
Barney's World, Season 1D
Caged (1950)
Charley Chase Silent Shorts
Children Who Chase Lost Voices
December 7th (1943)
Dog Day Afternoon
Emmanuelle (2024)
Evil Dead II (1987)
Fireworks (2017)
Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko
Gasoline Alley (1951)
Ghost Cat Anzu
Goodfellas
Helen of Troy (1956)
Jonah Hex
Keeper of the Flame (1942)
Kismet (1944)
Lonely Castle in the Mirror
Love & Pop
Man From The Black Hills
Mary of Scotland
Misery
Montana Incident
Mr. District Attorney
Murder Is My Beat
Mystery Street
Night Nurse
No End in Sight
No Questions Asked
Nobody Lives Forever
On Dangerous Ground (1951)
Our Miss Brooks
Our Vines Have Tender Grapes
Pirate Radio
Presenting Princess Shaw
Prometheus
Rick and Morty, Season 8 (Adult Swim)
Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)
Safe Haven
Scene of the Crime
Se7en
Selena (1997)
Shadow of a Woman
Splinter (2008)
Stranger on Horseback
Summer Storm (1944)
Susan and God
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
The Charge at Feather River
The Command (1954)
The Fallen Sparrow
The Fate of the Furious
The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director's Cut
The Place Promised in Our Early Days
The Sea of Grass
The Secret Garden (1949)
The Sitter (2011)
The Sitter: Unrated (2011)
The Woman in White (1948)
The Woman on the Beach
Thirteen Women
Veronica Mars (2014)
Vigil in the Night
When Ladies Meet (1941)
Without Love
Young Bess
Your Name
September 2
The 33
September 3
Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 4
Guy's Grocery Games, Season 39
Modern Warfare 2.0, Season 1
September 4
Billionaire Boys Club
The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America's Greatest Architect, Season 1
September 5
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 11
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2F
Friendship
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 204
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 245
Live Aid: When Rock 'n' Roll Took On The World
Most Wanted: Teen Hacker
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 17
September 6
Maneet's Eats, Season 1
September 7
Magnolia Table: At The Farm, Season 1
Task (HBO Original)
We Baby Bears, Season 2D
Have I Got News For You, Season 3
September 9
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 7
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 7
Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (HBO Original)
September 10
The Tech Bro Murders
September 11
Dylan's Playtime Adventures, Season 1C
Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, Season 3B
September 12
Warfare
September 13
Vacation House Rules, Season 6
September 14
Build for Off-Road, Season 2
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10
September 15
Signs of a Psychopath, Season 10
Truck U, Season 21
September 16
Chopped: Volume 4, Season 62
Halloween Baking Championship, Season 11
September 17
100 Day Dream Home, Season 7
Built in the Bronx
Truck Dynasty, Season 1
September 18
Bea's Block, Season 1D
Destruction Decoded, Season 1
Sin City Rehab, Season 1
Who Killed Our Daughter? (Max Original, Mexico)
September 20
Scariest House in America, Season 2
September 21
Greatest Mysteries Ever, Season 2
September 22
Halloween Wars, Season 15
September 23
American Prince: JFK Jr.
The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t), Season 1
Seeking Sister Wife, Season 6
The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)
September 24
Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, Season 2
September 25
Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 5
On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 28
Jesse & Joy: Lo que nunca dijimos, Season 1
September 26
Quiet In Class (Max Original, Sweden)
The Graft, Season 1 (Max Original, Turkey)
September 27
90 Day Diaries, Season 7
Ready to Love, Season 10
September 28
Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 1
September 29
Sister Wives, Season 20
Two Guys Garage, Season 24
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: English Dub, Movie-Length Version
September 30
Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain
Good Cop/Bad Cop, Season 1
My Happy Place
Prime Minister (HBO Original)