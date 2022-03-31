The First Episode ‘Halo’ Is Now Free Online

Paramount+ has released the first episode of Halo, a series based on the monstrously popular video game franchise of the same name, to the public. You don’t need a subscription to view the full thing — it's completely available on YouTube.

The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, Jen Taylor as the voice of AI Cortana (reprising her role from the Halo games), and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey. Clocking in at just under an hour long, the series premiere introduces us to the live-action versions of the characters we've come to know from the video games. Watch the full episode here:

Back in 2020, Paramount+ (then known as CBS All Access) gave non-subscribers a similar offer by releasing the pilot episode of Star Trek: Picard on YouTube for free — for a limited time. That means that this complimentary episode of Halo will very likely be a temporary engagement, so it’s worth checking out sooner rather than later. The series has already been greenlit for a second season, so might as well jump on board now.

Here's the official synopsis of the series from Paramount+:

“In its adaptation for Paramount+, Halo will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox's first Halo game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

New episodes of Halo arrive on Thursdays, with the second installment dropping on Paramount+ today.

Sign up for Paramount+ here.

Every Video Game Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best