You can purchase Bloodshot — the first theatrical movie based on a Valiant comic book — for $19.99 at home right now, one small bit of fallout of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the closure of movie theaters around the world. But if that’s a little too pricey for you in this economy, there’s another Valiant Comics movie you can watch online for free.

This one was made in the mid-2010s and initially released in 2018. Titled Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe, it stars most of the most popular Valiant characters — including Bloodshot, who is played here by Power Rangers’ Jason David Frank instead of Vin Diesel. It was originally conceived and filmed as a web series, but as part of the promotion for Bloodshot’s release to theaters and VOD, Valiant compiled the entire thing into a feature-length film and made it available to everyone on YouTube.

The rest of the cast includes WWE and Lucha Underground wrestler John Hennigan as Eternal Warrior, Damion Poitier as Shadowman, Derek Theler as X-O Manowar, and Michael Rowe as Ninjak. It was directed by Aaron Schoenke. Obviously, the budget and effects are not on par with Bloodshot, but it’s pretty cool to see all your favorites from Valiant brought to life. (The X-O Manowar costume is actually pretty cool.) You can watch Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe here. Someone make a Deathmate movie next.

