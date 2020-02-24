If you haven’t had a chance to catch up with 2019’s Best Picture winner and President Trump’s eighth or ninth favorite movie of the decade, you’re getting some good news today. Parasite, Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s brilliant satire about class warfare, will be streaming on Hulu in less than two months.

As Hulu confirmed in a tweet today, the film will be available there starting on April 8.

A Hulu press release also touts the news:

This year's historic Best Picture winning film Parasite, from NEON, will be available on Hulu beginning Wednesday, April 8. Parasite made waves this awards season with both critics and audiences alike. Visionary director Bong Joon Ho, took home four Oscar wins including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Additional accolades include the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, the SAG Award for Best Ensemble Cast and the Palme D’or, which is the top prize at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Basically, it won a whole lot of awards this year. It’s also been a big financial success, grossing an astounding $204 million worldwide to date. It made over $8 million in U.S. theaters last weekend, its best domestic weekend yet, and received a huge boost from all the Oscar hype. So it could very well still be playing in theaters by the time it makes it to Hulu. It’s great on the big screen, but if you’ve got a subscription, that’s something to look forward to.