Aaron Taylor-Johnson undergoes a terrifying transformation in the trailer for Robert Eggers’ new horror film, Werwulf.

Well, technically we don’t see him transform in the trailer, but his otherworldly transmutation is heavily implied by the horrified faces of other characters seen in the clip. For now we can only imagine how grotesque he’ll look.

In Werwulf, Taylor-Johnson plays a humble farmer haunted by an ancient, violent curse. Lily Rose-Depp plays the farmer’s wife as the couple and their family navigate the dark shadow plaguing their 13th-century village.

According to an official logline for the film:

In 13th-century England, a mysterious creature stalks a foggy countryside as local folklore becomes a terrifying reality for the villagers.

Watch the Werwulf trailer, below:

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Directed by Eggers, who directed 2024’s dark Nosferatu re-imagining, the film stars Taylor-Johnson as the titular werewolf if you haven’t already guessed. (Sorry, werwulf.) He reunites with Eggers after working with him on Nosferatu.

Also returning from Eggers’ most recent film are Rose-Depp, Willem Dafoe, and Ralph Ineson. The latter starred in Eggers’ 2015 film The Witch, while Dafoe was featured in both 2019’s The Lighthouse and 2022’s The Northman.

The movie also stars Jan Bijvoet, Jack Morris, Ritchi Edwards, and Bodhi Rae Breathnach.

The upcoming horror film is described by Focus Features as “a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation and the devil within.” The feature was filmed with an orthochromatic style (similar to black and white) on Super 35 mm film.

Eggers confirmed the film was inspired by medieval accounts of werewolf lore, while the film’s dialogue was written in Middle English. “We worked with two Oxford professors on the dialogue, which is in Middle English, and then worked with a dialect coach on a way to temper the pronunciation,” the filmmaker told Esquire.

Werwulf is scheduled to open in theaters nationwide this Christmas—the day after the final full moon of the year.

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