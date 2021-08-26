What If Darth Vader Killed Palpatine?

Marvel has an entire Disney+ series dedicated to a simple question: What If...? So that got us thinking about how you could potentially create What If...?s for other franchises out there.

Take Star Wars, for example. That galaxy far, far away is filled with tons of places where the timeline could have branched into a new reality. As we started thinking about it, there was one question that popped into our minds that we really wanted to answer: What if Anakin Skywalker had decided to kill Emperor Palpatine instead of join him? Would that have solved the galaxy’s problems? Or would that seemingly heroic act actually make things even worse?

In our latest Star Wars video, we create our own sort of what if, laying out that very question and seeing what would have happened in this alternate timeline. It potentially could have created a totally different Empire — a Jedi Empire. As for what transpires next, you’ll have to watch the video below.

