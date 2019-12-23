What Was Finn Going to Tell Rey in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’?

This post contains SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arriving in theaters last Friday, fans have wasted zero time in hounding J.J. Abrams for answers to the movie’s many unsolved questions. One such question is: What was Finn trying to tell Rey before they were sucked into the sands on Pasaana? Soon after one screening, a journalist in attendance took to Twitter claiming that J.J. Abrams spilled the deets himself. Turns out Finn was trying to tell Rey his secret that he’s Force sensitive:

Simple as that, right? Wrong. Since then, the Twitter user has clarified that this information was not revealed during the Q&A, but afterwards when Abrams had one-on-one time with fans, taking pictures and chatting about the movie. She also states that Abrams, in response to the question, shared only what Finn’s silence “meant to him”:

Okay, so maybe the answer isn’t as definite as we thought. Abrams’ response is just his own subjective interpretation, but left the matter open-ended on purpose. But then again, didn’t he direct the movie? Doesn’t that give him the power to decide what the characters think? While Finn’s choked words may always be a mystery, John Boyega confirms one certainty at least — he was not trying to confess his love for Rey. He makes it crystal clear in a recent Twitter status update:

Well of course Finn wouldn’t say “I love you” to Rey ... he’s clearly a much better match for Poe, and Oscar Isaac has stated himself that Poe and Finn would have made great boyfriends. Poe and Finn forever.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.