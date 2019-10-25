Here’s What’s in the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Extended Cut

You might have heard about Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood returning to theaters this weekend in what was being billed in some places as an “Extended Cut.” There weren’t too many details about how the film was extended or what new footage would be included, but now that this new version is in theaters we have a better sense of exactly what it contains.

The first thing to know is that while you do get new material, the cut of the film itself is essentially the same as the one that played in theaters last summer. The added stuff all comes before and after the main feature. The Extended Cut opens with two new commercials, one for Red Apple Cigarettes, the famous brand of smokes that appears in almost every Quentin Tarantino movie. (In a fun twist, James Marsden also appears as the young Burt Reynolds, who was originally supposed to appear in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood before he passed away last fall.) The other commercial is for Old Chattanooga beer.

The feature follows. After the credits there are two new clips from the TV shows that played key roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The first is for Lancer, the real TV series that Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton guest stars in during the film. The second is a longer version of the Bounty Law excerpt included in the main film, with DiCaprio playing opposite Michael Madsen.

So, again, if you’re hoping for more of Margot Robbie’s Sharon Tate or additional details of life on Spahn Ranch with the Manson Family, you’re not going to get it. Of course, if you haven’t seen Once Upon a Time in Hollywood yet, this is still a good opportunity to catch it before it leaves theaters for good. Just a few days ago, I named it once of the best movies of the entire decade, much less 2019. It may not be the extravagantly detailed director’s cut of our dreams. But the movie itself is still a great one.