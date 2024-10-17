Universal’s new Orlando theme park, Epic Universe, has its official opening date.

It is the fourth Universal theme park in Florida, after Universal Studios Florida (built in 1990), Islands of Adventure (1999), and Volcano Bay (2017). Epic Universe contains five themed areas: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk and Dark Universe, which is inspired by the company’s long history of monster movies like Frankenstein and Dracula.

By the time Epic Universe opens, it will have been almost six years since Universal first announced the new park back in 2019.

From even before the park was formally announced, the lineup of themed areas has remained fairly consistent from rumor stage to completed project. The individual areas each have their own unique rides of course; the highlights include a How to Train Your Dragon roller coaster, a dark ride that simulates the famous Frankenstein experiment (and features appearances by other monsters like the Wolf Man and the Mummy), and an all-new Harry Potter ride called “Battle at the Ministry”. Plus, my personal favorite part of any theme park, the weird tie-in food. (Would you believe a How to Train Your Dragon restaurant where you can “feast like a Viking”? Yes, that’s a thing.)

Universal’s Epic Universe park officially opens on May 22, 2025. Multi-day tickets and reservations to the park’s adjacent Universal Helios Grand Hotel go on sale on Tuesday, October 22. At least to start, you’ll need to buy at least three-day tickets to Universal’s resort to get one for Epic Universe.

