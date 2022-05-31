Why Does Reva Hate Obi-Wan Kenobi?

The following post contains SPOILERS for the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Don’t send an Inquisitor after us just because it reveals some plot points from the first two episodes. We warned you.

While some of the Star Wars villains known as the Inquisitors have appeared in previous animated TV series and video games, the character known as Third Sister — AKA Reva, played by Moses Ingram — is a new creation in this universe. In Obi-Wan’s first two episodes, she seems willing to do anything to achieve her goals, particularly capturing the missing Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The other Inquisitors keep look down on her and consider her a defiant misfit.

So what is her backstory and why is she so intent on finding Obi-Wan Kenobi? That’s the subject of our latest Obi-Wan Kenobi video, which sifts through Reva’s scenes on the series so far, and offers a very plausible theory why the other Inquisitors call her “the least of us” and why she’s so fixated on old Ben Kenobi. Watch it below:

