The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites the iconic characters from the original 2006 film for a fashionably late sequel. However, there’s one character who is notably absent in the follow-up.

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep return as Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly, respectively, while Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt also return as the fashion-obsessed fan-favorites Nigel and Emily from the first film. Just don’t expect to see Nate in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Is Nate in The Devil Wears Prada Sequel?

Played by Adrian Grenier, Andy’s cute but needy chef boyfriend isn’t in the long-awaited sequel to the hit 2000s comedy, which is based on Lauren Weisberger’s book of the same name. But his absence makes sense.

It’s unlikely that Andy would still be with the same boyfriend from 20 years ago, especially considering how their paths and priorities ultimately diverted by the end of the first film, despite their apparent reunion. But that’s not the only reason Nate isn’t in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

READ MORE: What Is The Devil Wears Prada 2 About?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Prada 2 director David Frankel revealed he actually wanted to try “sneaking” in a cameo from Grenier as Nate, but timing got in the way, explaining it was “just too late in our production schedule to make it happen.”

While Grenier isn’t in the movie, he did recently star in a Starbucks commercial referencing Nate, which Frankel called “really funny and so self-effacing.”

Still, Grenier admits he was disappointed he wasn’t asked to return for the sequel.

In March 2026, he told Page Six it “was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call to be in the sequel.” He credited the decision with possibly having to do with the “backlash [toward] Nate,” adding, “I think that just leaves room for a spinoff … We’re all fans of the movie, whether or not we’re in it.”

In the years since The Devil Wears Prada’s June 30, 2006 release, many fans have labeled Nate a villain in retrospect for being immature, manipulative, and unsupportive of Andy’s professional growth after she gets hired at Runway magazine.

What Is The Devil Wears Prada 2 About?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 sees Miranda facing new challenges at Runway magazine amid a difficult, declining print media landscape.

After spending years traveling the world, Andy, now a global reporter, returns to the magazine to help Miranda and Nigel as the fashion tome’s new features editor, a role which sees her forced to form an alliance with her former colleague Emily (Emily Blunt), who is now a high-powered luxury brand exec in charge of major advertising budget.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 released in theaters on May 1.

Get our free mobile app