Are We Sure Yoda Was a Great Jedi?

Yoda: The wisest, strongest, and surely the oldest of all the Jedi. Plus funny it is, when he talks with words out of order. Everyone loves Yoda. It wouldn’t be Star Wars without Yoda.

But Yoda made some mistakes. Okay, actually Yoda made a lot of mistakes. When you look at the history of Star Wars from The Empire Strikes Back to Return of the Jedi and then through the prequel films like Attack of the Clones and throughout the episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, you see one questionable decision and odd teaching after another. And in our latest video Star Wars video we go through all of Yoda’s worst moments and see how they influenced Luke Skywalker, who seems poised to make all the same mistakes again on The Book of Boba Fett, and then during the events that lead to the destruction of his Jedi Temple as shown in The Last Jedi.

Watch it below:

