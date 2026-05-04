It’s undeniable Jon M. Chu’s Wicked film adaptation and its sequel had a major impact on pop culture over the past few years. For Foo Fighters, that impact can be witnessed in the title of their new album — though not exactly by way of a tribute to the popular franchise, if that’s what you were thinking.

In fact, lead singer Dave Grohl said the rock band was actually forced to change the title of the new record, Your Favorite Toy, which was released on April 24, to avoid conflict with the 2026 musical sequel, Wicked: For Good.

“I wanted to call the record For Good because that song, ‘Your Favorite Toy,’ at first I called it ‘For Good,’” Grohl recently shared on U.K. radio station Radio X, according to Rolling Stone.

“In that song, ‘Your Favorite Toy,’ it says, ‘Get back, hear that boy/Someone threw away your favorite toy for good.’ I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a good title, not only for the song but for the album.’ It could have more than a few meanings,” Grohl continued.

However, when it was announced the title of the Wicked sequel would be called Wicked: For Good, Grohl decided he’d have no choice but to give his album a new name in order to avoid any confusion. He wasn’t happy about it, though.

“I was so pissed. So then I changed the title of the song, and then it just became the title of the album,” he shared.

READ MORE: More Wicked Movies? ‘There Are Things Underway,’ Says Universal

Wicked: For Good was released in theaters on November 21, 2025. Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Jonathan Bailey, the fantasy musical film is the follow-up to 2024’s Wicked, itself the first feature film adaptation of Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s 2003 stage musical of the same name.

Loosely based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, Wicked and Wicked: For Good reimagines of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz told from the witches’ perspectives: Elphaba, the “Wicked Witch of the West” and Glinda, “the Good.”

Wicked: For Good has grossed $540 million against a $150 million budget. It was nominated for five Golden Globe Awards, including Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy (Erivo) and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Grande).

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