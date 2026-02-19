Everything New on Peacock in March 2026
Peacock’s the place to stream Wicked: For Good. The service will add three different versions of the film to its library in March: The theatrical version of the film, a sing-along cut with lyrics for viewers (viewers = my daughters), and a cut with commentary by director Jon M. Chu. Plus, Peacock has a whole documentary about the history and impact of The Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy called It’s Dorothy. Basically, it’s an Ozsplosion on Peacock in March.
March will also see the return of the Ted TV series for a new season of eight episodes, the public domain exploitation Bambi: The Reckoning, a new season of Top Chef, and a slew of catalogue titles.
See the full list of what’s new on Peacock in March 2026 below.
March 1
8 Mile
9
9 to 5
Argo
Beekeeper
The Big Lebowski
Blockers
The Boss
Burn After Reading
The Colour Room
Dallas Buyers Club
Death Becomes Her
Death on the Nile
Death Race
The Equalizer*
The Equalizer 2*
Erin Brockovich
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fight Club
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th – Part III
Fried Green Tomatoes
G.I. Jane
The Glass Castle*
Hanna
Home
Identity Thief
The Intern
John Wick: Chapter 4
A League of Their Own*
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun*
Leprechaun II*
Leprechaun III*
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space*
Leprechaun V: In the Hood*
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 tha Hood*
Leprechaun Origins*
Les Misérables
Licorice Pizza
Little Rascals
Lost in Translation
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Megamind
Moonstruck
News of the World*
The Other Guys*
Penguins of Madagascar
Promising Young Woman*
Schindler’s List
Selena
Sonic the Hedgehog
Spotlight*
Steve Jobs
Taken
Ted
Ted 2
The Wiz
Woman in Gold*
E! Live From the Red Carpet (E!)
Spirit, Season 1 (Comcast)
From Scratch, Season 6 - Streaming Premiere (Principal Media)*
March 2
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 - Reunion Part 3, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 3
Top Chef, Season 23 - Premiere (Bravo)
March 4
Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 - Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
March 5
One Chicago Crossover (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 4 - Premiere (Bravo)
Ted, Season 2 - Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes 30 Min (Peacock Original)*
March 6
Ladies of London, Season 4 - Premiere (Bravo)
March 9
The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Season 1 (A&E)
March 10
Taco Bell Más Live
March 11
Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 - Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
March 12
Southern Charm, Season 11 - Finale (Bravo)
Southern Charm After Show, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo Digital)
March 13
It’s Dorothy! - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
March 14
Sumble, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)
March 15
A Plan To Kill, Season 2 - Premiere (Oxygen)
E! Live From the Red Carpet - Oscars (E!)
Fast X*
March 16
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 - Finale (Bravo)
March 19
Southern Charm, Season 11 - Reunion Part 1, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 20
Wicked: For Good - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
Wicked: For Good Sing-Along - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
Wicked: For Good - Jon M Chu Commentary Version - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked
March 23
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 - Reunion Part 1, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 24
The Wild Robot*
March 26
Southern Charm, Season 11 - Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 27
Bambi: The Reckoning - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
March 29
The People vs. Michael Jackson, Season 1 (A&E)
March 30
Married to Medicine, Season 12 - Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 31
Come Play*
Django Unchained
Draft Day
Hellboy*
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Reservoir Dogs*
Robin Hood (2018)
Silver Linings Playbook
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 23 - Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral