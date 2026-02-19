Peacock’s the place to stream Wicked: For Good. The service will add three different versions of the film to its library in March: The theatrical version of the film, a sing-along cut with lyrics for viewers (viewers = my daughters), and a cut with commentary by director Jon M. Chu. Plus, Peacock has a whole documentary about the history and impact of The Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy called It’s Dorothy. Basically, it’s an Ozsplosion on Peacock in March.

March will also see the return of the Ted TV series for a new season of eight episodes, the public domain exploitation Bambi: The Reckoning, a new season of Top Chef, and a slew of catalogue titles.

See the full list of what’s new on Peacock in March 2026 below.

March 1

8 Mile

9

9 to 5

Argo

Beekeeper

The Big Lebowski

Blockers

The Boss

Burn After Reading

The Colour Room

Dallas Buyers Club

Death Becomes Her

Death on the Nile

Death Race

The Equalizer*

The Equalizer 2*

Erin Brockovich

Focus Focus loading...

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fight Club

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th – Part III

Fried Green Tomatoes

G.I. Jane

The Glass Castle*

Hanna

Home

Identity Thief

The Intern

John Wick: Chapter 4

A League of Their Own*

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun*

Leprechaun II*

Leprechaun III*

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space*

Leprechaun V: In the Hood*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 tha Hood*

Leprechaun Origins*

Les Misérables

Licorice Pizza

Little Rascals

Lost in Translation

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Meryl Streep In Mamma Mia! Universal loading...

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Megamind

Moonstruck

News of the World*

The Other Guys*

Penguins of Madagascar

Promising Young Woman*

Schindler’s List

Selena

Sonic the Hedgehog

Spotlight*

Steve Jobs

Taken

Ted

Ted 2

The Wiz

Woman in Gold*

E! Live From the Red Carpet (E!)

Spirit, Season 1 (Comcast)

From Scratch, Season 6 - Streaming Premiere (Principal Media)*

March 2

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 - Reunion Part 3, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 3

Top Chef, Season 23 - Premiere (Bravo)

March 4

Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 - Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

March 5

One Chicago Crossover (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 4 - Premiere (Bravo)

Ted, Season 2 - Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes 30 Min (Peacock Original)*

March 6

Ladies of London, Season 4 - Premiere (Bravo)

March 9

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Season 1 (A&E)

March 10

Taco Bell Más Live

March 11

Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 - Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

March 12

Southern Charm, Season 11 - Finale (Bravo)

Southern Charm After Show, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo Digital)

Disney Disney loading...

March 13

It’s Dorothy! - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

March 14

Sumble, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)

March 15

A Plan To Kill, Season 2 - Premiere (Oxygen)

E! Live From the Red Carpet - Oscars (E!)

Fast X*

March 16

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 - Finale (Bravo)

March 19

Southern Charm, Season 11 - Reunion Part 1, Uncensored (Bravo)

Wicked: For Good (2025)"/>Universal Pictures Wicked: For Good (2025)"/>Universal Pictures loading...

March 20

Wicked: For Good - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Wicked: For Good Sing-Along - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Wicked: For Good - Jon M Chu Commentary Version - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked

March 23

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 12 - Reunion Part 1, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 24

The Wild Robot*

March 26

Southern Charm, Season 11 - Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 27

Bambi: The Reckoning - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

March 29

The People vs. Michael Jackson, Season 1 (A&E)

March 30

Married to Medicine, Season 12 - Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 31

Come Play*

Django Unchained

Draft Day

Hellboy*

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Reservoir Dogs*

Robin Hood (2018)

Silver Linings Playbook

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 23 - Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

