Wicked: For Good is coming to streaming, if not for good then at least for the foreseeable future.

The film, the sequel to (or technically second half of) 2024’s hugely successful adaptation of the Wicked Broadway musical, premieres next month on Peacock.

Unlike so many streaming releases, Wicked: For Good will actually arrive on Peacock with a bunch of special features of the sort that used to be standard on DVD with this sort of release. The extras include a full-length commentary track by director Jon M. Chu, several featurettes on the making of the film, deleted scenes, and “podcast episodes” which could be just about anything. (It would be great if they were random episodes of Doughboys.)

Peacock will also offer a sing-along version of the film, just in case you are a huge fan of “The Girl in the Bubble” and want to belt it out along with Ariana Grande.

Universal’s decision to turn the long-running Wicked musical, the prequel to The Wizard of Oz about the “true” story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, turned out to be a very smart one, at least financially. Despite the fact that almost all of the musical’s best songs appear in its first half, the second part of the story still grossed $525 million worldwide.

That said, the movie did gross much less than the first Wicked, which earned over $758 million in theaters. And unlike the earlier film, which scored TK Oscar nominations, Wicked: For Good was completely shut out of the Academy Award nominations this year, even in the Best Original Song category, where the film had two contenders.

Wicked: For Good starts streaming on Peacock on March 20.

