You come at the king, you best not miss. And, clearly, the king is Mr. Feeny from Boy Meets World.

He may be 91, but William Daniels, AKA Mr. Feeny from the beloved ’90s sitcom, is not to be messed with. According to TMZ, Daniels foiled an attempted robbery at his house over the weekend:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... William and his wife, actress Bonnie Bartlett, were at their San Fernando Valley home Saturday night at 9:20 PM when someone tried to kick in the back door. William sprang into action, turned on the lights, and the intruder high-tailed it off the property.

There is nothing more frightening than a 91-year-old man “high-tailing” it. Daniels’ representative provided a statement on the incident to People:

Someone tried to break in to the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Daniels on Saturday evening. Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.

Daniels starred on Boy Meets World for seven seasons throughout the 1990s, and made a few scattered appearances on the recent sequel series, Girl Meets World. Before that, his big claim to fame was as Dustin Hoffman’s dad in the iconic ’60s comedy, The Graduate, and as one of the stars of the ’80s medical drama St. Elsewhere. In addition, he is also, apparently, a gigantic badass. Respect, Mr. Feeny. Respect.