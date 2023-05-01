Matthew Lawrence Says He Lost a Marvel Role After Refusing to Strip For Director

Matthew Lawrence is speaking out about an experience he had involving an unnamed director who allegedly was in charge of a Marvel movie. Lawrence is best known for TV series like Boy Meets World and Brotherly Love (where he co-starred with his brother, Joey Lawrence) and movies like Mrs. Doubtfire.

In an appearance on the Brotherly Love podcast, Lawrence revealed a disturbing incident from a time where he was represented by a talent agency, and an agent who set up a meeting with a prominent director. According to Lawrence, the director asked him to remove his clothes in a hotel room, and said if he did what he asked, he’d be offered the role of a Marvel character. Lawrence refused, and later was dropped by his agency.

Here’s more of what Lawrence said...

There's been many times in my life where I've been propositioned to get a huge role. I've lost my agency because I went to the hotel room — which I can't believe they would send me to — of a very prominent Oscar award-winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off, and said he needed to take Polaroids of me. And then if I did X, Y, and Z, I would be the next Marvel character I didn't do that, and my agency fired me because I left this director's room.

Lawrence said that rumors of Hollywood casting couches are very real. “Not a lot of guys have come out and talked about this in the industry,” he added. “Granted, it's probably about a third of what women go through, men go through this as well, whether it's another woman or another man in power.”

Lawrence never specifically named the director in question. Perhaps the whole case won't ever get properly cracked. All we can do is wait. You can watch the full interview below.

