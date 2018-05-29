Woody Harrelson Confirms He’s In ‘Venom’ and the Sequel

Another week, another Spider-Man villain. Following the rumor of Jake Gyllenhaal joining the Spidey-verse last week, now Woody Harrelson has confirmed rumors around his appearance in Venom.

A couple months back, a new rumor circulated that Harrelson would be playing Spider-Man villain Carnage in the upcoming Venom, starring Tom Hardy as the titular anti-hero. A rumor it remained until the Solo actor confirmed his casting in a new interview while promoting the Star Wars film. Not only that, Harrelson revealed he’s signed up for two Venom movies. Harrelson told Collider:

I’m in a little fraction of this movie, but I’ll be in the next one, you know? So I haven’t read that script, but anyways, just rolled the dice.

He was hesitant to confirm whether or not he’s playing Carnage, aka Cletus Kasady, but we can expect the Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) film to serve as the brief introduction for Harrelson’s character, setting up a likely bigger plot for him in the sequel. In the comics, Cletus is a serial killer who at one point bonded with the alien symbiote that turns Eddie Brock into Venom. The original rumor suggested that in the film Hardy’s Brock will visit a prison where a piece of the symbiote will make its way to Harrelson’s Cletus, locked up inside. If that’s the case, we’ll probably get a little flash of that in Venom and see Harrelson in full Marvel villain mode in the sequel.

Venom, which also stars Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Reid Scott and Scott Haz, hits theaters October 5.

