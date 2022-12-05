‘You People’ Teaser: Jonah Hill Versus Eddie Murphy

All right, it’s time to start talking about 2023 movies. One of Netflix’s big early titles for next year is You People, co-written and directed by black-ish creator Kenya Barris, and co-written and starring Jonah Hill, opposite Eddie Murphy along with David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. That’s quite a cast.

The premise is simple: Hill wants to marry Murphy’s daughter, which goes about as well as you might expect. The first trailer for the movie is here, and it is largely comprised of an awkward conversation between Hill and Murphy’s characters. If you’re a fan of discomfort comedy, this could very well be your Citizen Kane. Watch the teaser below:

Murphy’s performance is the thing that catches your eye here; it could be a really interesting role for him. (Barris and Murphy previously collaborated on Coming 2 America, which was a solid sequel to the ’80s classic.) Here is the film’s official synopsis:

A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.

You People is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 27, 2023. The conventional wisdom back in the olden days of theatrical releases was that no good movies come out in January; that’s the month studios dump titles that they believe are going to bomb. But this isn’t the olden days; You People is a streaming release. And people need new stuff to watch at home any time of the year. So hopefully this is good. The teaser certainly looks promising, and so does that cast.

