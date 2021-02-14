‘Justice League’ Trailer: All the Easter Eggs You Missed

The shot above from the new trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League is of Cyborg in the Knightmare future glimpsed first in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. But Cyborg is supposed to be dead in the Knightmare future. So what is this? Well, we think this is Cyborg having his own vision of the Knightmare future in the director’s cut of Justice League. In fact, we think the whole movie is going to play out very different this time, and Cyborg is one of the keys to that.

In the video below, we break down this new Snyder Cut trailer, and go through all the Easter eggs, details, and differences from the theatrical cut of Justice League. We explain why we think Lois Lane is going to die in this version of the movie, and how Wonder Woman’s storyline will be completely different than we saw in Joss Whedon’s Justice League. For more, watch the video below:

If you liked this video on all the Easter eggs in the new trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, check out more of our videos below, including our comparison of Logan and The Dark Knight Rises, our comparison of Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man, and our comparison of Justice League and Avengers. (We’re really into comparisons, obviously.) Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max on March 18.