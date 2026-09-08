It would have made no sense to make a movie based on Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda game series and not include the words “The Legend of Zelda” in the title. But most video game movies will augment the source material’s name with some kind of subtitle. That’s how you get Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li and A Minecraft Movie, In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale, and so on.

But that’s not what Sony and Nintendo are doing with their long-waited live-action Zelda film. Instead, they revealed today, The Legend of Zelda movie is simply titled ... The Legend of Zelda.

As for why, the game’s co-creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, said during the latest Nintendo Direct that the Zelda movie is “an original film based on the many stories, ideas and concepts of the series, built up through the games for 40 years. Through the creative power and visual expertise of the talented production team, it's become an artistic work worthy of the Legend of Zelda series.”

He also explained that once fans see the film, “you'll understand why there isn't a subtitle.”

Nintendo Nintendo

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First announced in November of 2023, the live-action Legend of Zelda finally went into production in the spring of 2025. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays Link while Bo Bragason is Zelda, and the film also includes one of the final screen appearances of the late Sam Neill.

Wes Ball, who previously made The Maze Runner movies and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directing the movie from a screenplay by T.S. Nowlin, who previously collaborated with Ball on the Maze Runner series. And now we know the film is not a direct remake of any specific Zelda game but an “original” story based on the games.

The Legend of Zelda is scheduled to open in theaters on April 30, 2027.

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