‘Zootopia’ Returns (Now With Snakes) in New Sequel Trailer

You might not remember Zootopia all that well — it came out almost a decade ago now — but Disney sure does. The film, set in a city populated entirely by various animals, grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Disney would kill for an original animated movie to make that much money these days. (The last one they released, Wish, grossed just $237 million worldwide; the one before that, Strange World, made $74.7 million.)

So yes, it took a while, but Disney made a Zootopia 2, once again featuring the animal cop-themed adventures of Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). This time there are also snakes. Why did it have to be snakes???

From there, one assumes assorted vaguely allegorical adventures ensue. You can get a glimpse of them in the new trailer for the film below:

The song you heard there in the trailer is called “Zoo,” with music and lyrics by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin and Shakira. Shakira sings the song, as she did the big musical number in Zootopia, “Try Everything.” (Shakira also voices the character of Zootopia pop star Gazelle.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia 2,” detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. Oscar® winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer “Zootopia,” director/co-writer “Encanto”) and Byron Howard (director “Zootopia,” director “Encanto”) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer “Encanto”) produces.

Zootopia 2 is set to open in theaters on November 26.

