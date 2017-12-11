2018 Golden Globes Nominations Are Here

The nominees are in and one of the most exciting award seasons in years is in full swing. On Monday morning the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced their nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Kristen Bell, Garret Hedlund, Alfre Woodard, and Sharon Stone announced the nominees live on Facebook.

See the full list below and keep checking ScreenCrush for lots more on the Golden Globes:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture — Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Actor in a Television Series Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Isreal, Esq.

Best Actress — Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy/Musical

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy/Musical

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Director Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christoper Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Actor in Limited Series

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Score from a Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Original Song from a Motion Picture

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Television Drama Series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaids Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Actress in a Television Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids Tale

Best Television Comedy/Musical Series

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will and Grace

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series/Limited Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Foreign Language Film



A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series/Limited Series

David Harbor, Stranger Things

Alfred Molona, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr Robot

Alexander Skasgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Animated Film:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Actress TV Series Muscial Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actor in TV Series Musical/Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H, Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormick, Will & Grace

Best Screenplay