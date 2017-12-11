2018 Golden Globes Nominations Are Here

The nominees are in and one of the most exciting award seasons in years is in full swing. On Monday morning the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced their nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Kristen Bell, Garret Hedlund, Alfre Woodard, and Sharon Stone announced the nominees live on Facebook.

See the full list below and keep checking ScreenCrush for lots more on the Golden Globes:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture — Comedy

The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird

Best Actor in a Television Series Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Isreal, Esq.

Best Actress — Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy/Musical

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy/Musical

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell,  Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Director Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christoper Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Actor in Limited Series

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Score from a Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Original Song from a Motion Picture

“Home,” Ferdinand
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Remember Me,” Coco
“The Star,” The Star
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Television Drama Series

The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaids Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us

Best Actress in a Television Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids Tale

Best Television Comedy/Musical Series

Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will and Grace

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series/Limited Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series/Limited Series

David Harbor, Stranger Things
Alfred Molona, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr Robot
Alexander Skasgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Animated Film:

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Best Actress TV Series Muscial Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actor in TV Series Musical/Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H, Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormick, Will & Grace

Best Screenplay

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

