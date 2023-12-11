2024 Golden Globes Nominations Announced

Like an extremely glamorous and possibly inebriated cockroach, the Golden Globes just won’t die. For years, the organization behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was trailed by all sorts of sordid accusations; allegations of sexual harassment, allegations that their membership woefully underrepresented the diversity of the international foreign press, allegations that their members were barely journalists and that they were paid shocking amounts of money by the organization, while also being flown to all-expense paid junkets by the studios.

Many of these accusations had been around since at least the 1990s, but in the last few years, the organization’s reputation got so bad that they finally shut down, and the Globes, a staple of awards season for decades, were purchased outright by Dick Clark Productions (who’ve produced the live TV version for ages) and Eldridge Industries.

It is this new organization that announced their Golden Globes nominations this morning. You will see them below. By and large, it’s a fairly solid batch of nominees — although the new category for “Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” is, frankly, dumb. It doesn’t matter that the nominees are good movies like Barbie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and John Wick: Chapter 4. It’s real, real dumb.

You can see the full list of Golden Globes nominees, in both movies and television, below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama



Anatomy of a Fall



Killers of the Flower Moon



Maestro



Oppenheimer



Past Lives



The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy



Air



American Fiction



Barbie



The Holdovers



May December



Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy



Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario



Timothée Chalamet, Wonka



Matt Damon, Air



Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers



Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid



Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical



Abbott Elementary



Barry



Jury Duty



Only Murders in the Building



Ted Lasso



The Bear

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television



Chris Rock (Selective Outrage)



Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)



Wanda Sykes (I’m an Entertainer)



Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais Armageddon)



Trevor Noah (Trevor Noah: Where Was I)



Amy Schumer (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact)

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement



Barbie



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3



John Wick: Chapter 4



Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One



Oppenheimer



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour



The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama



Bradley Cooper, Maestro



Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon



Colman Domingo, Rustin



Barry Keoghan, Saltburn



Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer



Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama



Annette Bening, Nyad



Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon



Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall



Carey Mulligan, Maestro



Greta Lee, Past Lives



Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama



Brian Cox, Succession



Kieran Culkin, Succession



Gary Oldman, Slow Horses



Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us



Jeremy Strong, Succession



Dominic West, The Crown

Best Original Score – Motion Picture



Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things



Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer



Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest



Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon



Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



All the Light We Cannot See



Beef



Daisy Jones & the Six

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy



Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple



Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings



Natalie Portman, May December



Margot Robbie, Barbie



Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical



Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary



Elle Fanning, The Great



Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building



Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face



Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language



Anatomy of a Fall (France)



Io Capitano (Italy)



Past Lives (United States)



Society of the Snow (Spain)



The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series



Matthew Macfadyen, Succession



James Marsden, Jury Duty



Alan Ruck, Succession



Alexander Skarsgård, Succession



Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Best Original Song – Motion Picture



“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)



“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)



“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)



“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond & John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Move)



“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)



“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas (Barbie)

Best Motion Picture – Animated



The Boy and the Heron



Elemental



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Suzume



The Super Mario Bros. Movie



Wish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture



Willem Dafoe, Poor Things



Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon



Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer



Ryan Gosling, Barbie



Charles Melton, May December



Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture



Barbie



Poor Things



Oppenheimer



Killers of the Flower Moon



Past LIves



Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical



Bill Hader, Barry



Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building



Jason Segel, Shrinking



Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building



Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso



Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Series – Drama



Succession



The Crown



The Diplomat



The Last of Us



1923



The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture



Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer



Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple



Jodie Foster, Nyad



Julianne Moore, May December



Rosamund Pike, Saltburn



Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers