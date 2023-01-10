Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s awards campaign is off to a very good start.

The original Black Panther was nominated for three Golden Globes, including Best Picture, but won none of the prizes. This year, Wakanda Forever is nominated for only two awards, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song — but it already won one. Angela Bassett took home the prize for Best Supporting Actress, playing the late T’Challa’s mother, Ramonda, the queen of Wakanda.

Following the death of T’Challa, Ramonda assumes the throne of Wakanda. Although Ramonda still a supporting character in the film, Bassett takes on a much larger role in this sequel than she did in the original Black Panther. She won the Globes’ Best Supporting Actress prize over Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin, Jamie Lee Curtis from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dolly De Leon for Triangle of Sadness, and Carey Mulligan for She Said.

Here is Wakanda Forever’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts on Disney+ on February 1. Follow along with all the Globes winners here.

