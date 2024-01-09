Paul Giamatti Celebrated Golden Globes Win at In-N-Out Burger

After awards shows, most celebrities decamp to some sort of swanky afterparty at a nearby club or hotel where the drinks are sponsored and the food is catered and everyone is way too cool to eat anything.

But Paul Giamatti is not most celebrities.

After Giamatti won a well-deserved Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his work in the terrific movie The Holdovers, he was spotted catering his own after party at the Westwood In-N-Out Burger, the California fast food chain that is particularly popular among out-of-towners — like Giamatti in this case — because unlike most fast food giants, In-N-Out doesn’t have any restaurants east of the Mississippi.

(Unlike most fast food chains, In-N-Out is also delicious.)

Here is the picture that is taking social media by storm.

READ MORE: All of This Year’s Golden Globes Winners

The fact that Giamatti didn’t even take off his tux just makes this move extra heroic. And you have to love all the other folks at In-N-Out barely paying attention to him. And why not? They have important eating to do, they don’t have time to concern themselves with the guy from Billions.

Also: Don’t the Golden Globes serve dinner to guests? That show has all the attendees at tables. Best I can tell, they do; this year’s Golden Globes menu was reportedly created by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and contained dishes like salmon tartare with caviar, yellowtail jalapeno, and miso black cod. So Giamatti either didn’t eat any of that, or decided he wanted more food afterwards. But look, would you want salmon tartare with caviar or a Double-Double? That’s what I thought.

If you haven’t seen The Holdovers yet, it is now streaming on Peacock. It’s really great. Please watch it.

Get our free mobile app