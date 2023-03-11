Razzies Announce Worst Movies of the Year

The Razzies have announced their “winners” of their annual awards for the worst movies of the year. The top prize went to Blonde, Netflix’s bleak biopic of Marilyn Monroe. The film not only took home Worst Picture, it also scored the award for Worst Screenplay — ahead of other valid contenders like Morbius and Jurassic World: Dominion.

The Golden Raspberry Awards have been given out right before the Oscars every year for decades. But this year’s Razzies garnered unusual controversy, after the awards came under fire for nominating a young girl, Ryan Kiera Armstrong of the remake of Firestarter, for Worst Actress. The Razzies later apologized and removed Armstrong from contention, replacing her on their ballot with themselves for their “blunder” in nominating her. They then won their own award. (They’ve also said they will not allow minors to be nominated for Razzies in the future.

As for the rest of the prizes ... they’re the Razzies. Sometimes they honor actually bad movies. (Blonde was not great, and neither was Morbius, although I’m not sure Jared Leto’s performance — which took home the Razzie for Worst Actor — was the biggest problem.) Sometimes they just take cheap shots; they gave the Worst Onscreen Couple Award to Tom Hanks and “His Latex-Laden Face” in Elvis. I don’t think Hanks was particularly good in Elvis (which is nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the Oscars) but that’s obviously not an onscreen couple? So why even give an award at all?

Here are all of this year’s Razzie winners:

Worst Picture

Blonde - WINNER

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor

Colson Baker, Good Mourning

Pete Davidson, Marmaduke

Tom Hanks, Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto, Morbius - WINNER

Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Worst Actress

The Razzies, Nomination Blunder - WINNER

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone, The Requin

Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel

Blonde

365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days

Disney’s Pinocchio - WINNER

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius - WINNER

Lorraine Bracco, Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz, The 355

Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson, Good Mourning

Tom Hanks, Elvis - WINNER

Xavier Samuel, Blonde

Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis - WINNER

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels

Worst Director

Judd Apatow, The Bubble

Colson Baker & Mod Sun, Good Mourning - WINNER

Andrew Dominik, Blonde

Daniel Espinosa, Morbius

Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay

Blonde - WINNER

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

Jurassic World: Dominion

Morbius

