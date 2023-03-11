Razzies Announce Worst Movies of the Year
The Razzies have announced their “winners” of their annual awards for the worst movies of the year. The top prize went to Blonde, Netflix’s bleak biopic of Marilyn Monroe. The film not only took home Worst Picture, it also scored the award for Worst Screenplay — ahead of other valid contenders like Morbius and Jurassic World: Dominion.
The Golden Raspberry Awards have been given out right before the Oscars every year for decades. But this year’s Razzies garnered unusual controversy, after the awards came under fire for nominating a young girl, Ryan Kiera Armstrong of the remake of Firestarter, for Worst Actress. The Razzies later apologized and removed Armstrong from contention, replacing her on their ballot with themselves for their “blunder” in nominating her. They then won their own award. (They’ve also said they will not allow minors to be nominated for Razzies in the future.
As for the rest of the prizes ... they’re the Razzies. Sometimes they honor actually bad movies. (Blonde was not great, and neither was Morbius, although I’m not sure Jared Leto’s performance — which took home the Razzie for Worst Actor — was the biggest problem.) Sometimes they just take cheap shots; they gave the Worst Onscreen Couple Award to Tom Hanks and “His Latex-Laden Face” in Elvis. I don’t think Hanks was particularly good in Elvis (which is nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the Oscars) but that’s obviously not an onscreen couple? So why even give an award at all?
Here are all of this year’s Razzie winners:
Worst Picture
Blonde - WINNER
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
Worst Actor
Colson Baker, Good Mourning
Pete Davidson, Marmaduke
Tom Hanks, Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto, Morbius - WINNER
Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan
Worst Actress
The Razzies, Nomination Blunder - WINNER
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone, The Requin
Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel
Blonde
365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days
Disney’s Pinocchio - WINNER
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona, Morbius - WINNER
Lorraine Bracco, Disney’s Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz, The 355
Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson, Good Mourning
Tom Hanks, Elvis - WINNER
Xavier Samuel, Blonde
Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Evan Williams, Blonde
Worst Screen Couple
Colson Baker & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis - WINNER
Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels
Worst Director
Judd Apatow, The Bubble
Colson Baker & Mod Sun, Good Mourning - WINNER
Andrew Dominik, Blonde
Daniel Espinosa, Morbius
Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
Blonde - WINNER
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
Jurassic World: Dominion
Morbius