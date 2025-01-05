2025 Golden Globes: The Full List of Winners
After years of controversy and behind-the-scenes turmoil, the Golden Globes returned for 2025 with a new host. This year’s Golden Globes aired on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, January 5 at 8PM ET. Nikki Glaser served as emcee.
As for the winners, it was a very good night for Netflix, which was behind multiple prize winners Baby Reindeer (Best TV Limited Series, Best Actress in a Limited Series) and Emilia Pérez (Best Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Non-English Language Picture, Best Original Song, Best Supporting Actress). The Best Picture - Drama went to the epic The Brutalist, which also won Best Actor and Best Director.
The top TV prizes went to Hacks (in the TV musical or comedy category) and Shōgun (in the TV drama cateogry), which also took home three acting prizes for stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, and Anna Sawai. (Jean Smart won Best Actress for Hacks as well. The Globes tended to give a lot of awards to their favorites this year.)
In addition to the typical assortment of categories for the best in film and television, the new-look Globes also have a prize for “Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.” Those sound like two totally different and only loosely connected things, but what do I know? This year’s prize went to Wicked, which was also nominated for one of the actual Best Picture prizes, but lost that one to Emilia Pérez. But I guess it was still the bigger cinematic and box office achievement, so there is that.
Here is the full list of Globe winners this year.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun - WINNER
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers - WINNER
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer - WINNER
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer - WINNER
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez - WINNER
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun - WINNER
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl
“Compress/Repress,” Challengers
“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez - WINNER
“Forbidden Road,” Better Man
“Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country - WINNER
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Flow - WINNER
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez - WINNER
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture
Colin Farrell, The Penguin - WINNER
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shōgun - WINNER
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Director — Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist - WINNER
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best Television Series — Drama
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
The Diplomat
Shōgun - WINNER
Squid Game
Slow Horses
The Day of the Jackal
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - WINNER
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Demi Moore, The Substance - WINNER
Zendaya, Challengers
Mikey Madison, Anora
Best Television Series — Comedy Or Musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks - WINNER
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked - WINNER
The Wild Robot
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You'll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady - WINNER
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist - WINNER
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here - WINNER
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez - WINNER
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Motion Picture — Drama
The Brutalist - WINNER
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5