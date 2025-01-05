2025 Golden Globes: The Full List of Winners

After years of controversy and behind-the-scenes turmoil, the Golden Globes returned for 2025 with a new host. This year’s Golden Globes aired on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, January 5 at 8PM ET. Nikki Glaser served as emcee.

As for the winners, it was a very good night for Netflix, which was behind multiple prize winners Baby Reindeer (Best TV Limited Series, Best Actress in a Limited Series) and Emilia Pérez (Best Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Non-English Language Picture, Best Original Song, Best Supporting Actress). The Best Picture - Drama went to the epic The Brutalist, which also won Best Actor and Best Director.

The top TV prizes went to Hacks (in the TV musical or comedy category) and Shōgun (in the TV drama cateogry), which also took home three acting prizes for stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, and Anna Sawai. (Jean Smart won Best Actress for Hacks as well. The Globes tended to give a lot of awards to their favorites this year.)

In addition to the typical assortment of categories for the best in film and television, the new-look Globes also have a prize for “Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.” Those sound like two totally different and only loosely connected things, but what do I know? This year’s prize went to Wicked, which was also nominated for one of the actual Best Picture prizes, but lost that one to Emilia Pérez. But I guess it was still the bigger cinematic and box office achievement, so there is that.

Here is the full list of Globe winners this year.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun - WINNER

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers - WINNER

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Baby Reindeer Netflix loading...

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer - WINNER

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man - WINNER

Baby Reindeer Netflix loading...

READ MORE: The Best Movies of 2024

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer - WINNER

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez - WINNER

The Girl with the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun - WINNER

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

EMILIA PÉREZ Netflix loading...

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl

“Compress/Repress,” Challengers

“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez - WINNER

“Forbidden Road,” Better Man

“Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

HBO HBO loading...

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country - WINNER

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Flow - WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Netflix Netflix loading...

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez - WINNER

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Peter Straughan, Conclave - WINNER

FX FX loading...

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture

Colin Farrell, The Penguin - WINNER

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

FX FX loading...

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Anna Sawai, Shōgun - WINNER

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Director — Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist - WINNER

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

FX FX loading...

Best Television Series — Drama

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

The Diplomat

Shōgun - WINNER

Squid Game

Slow Horses

The Day of the Jackal

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - WINNER

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Mubi Mubi loading...

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Demi Moore, The Substance - WINNER

Zendaya, Challengers

Mikey Madison, Anora

Best Television Series — Comedy Or Musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks - WINNER

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Universal Universal loading...

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked - WINNER

The Wild Robot

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You'll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ali Wong, Single Lady - WINNER

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

A24 A24 loading...

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist - WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here - WINNER

Kate Winslet, Lee

EMILIA PÉREZ Netflix loading...

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez - WINNER

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Brutalist - WINNER

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Get our free mobile app