‘The Bear’ Will End With Season 5, Says Jamie Lee Curtis

The Bear will end after its upcoming fifth season. That’s according to Jamie Lee Curtis, who has made frequent guest appearances on the show as Donna, the mother of the series’ central figure, Jeremy Allen White’s talented but conflicted chef Carmy Berzatto.

Curtis recently posted a photo from the set of The Bear Season 5 with the caption “FINISHED STRONG! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with.”

While there’s been no official announcement that The Bear is coming to an end after Season 5, Curtis was then interviewed by Access Hollywood about her claim, and she doubled down on her comments.

“Everybody’s confirmed the show is ending!” Curtis said. “I don’t understand why that’s such a ... unless I’m gonna get a call from all the people saying, ‘You just told!’ I think everybody understood that it was the last season of the show.”

So far Curtis hasn’t gotten that call — or if she has, her original “FINISHED STRONG!” Instagram post remains live as of this writing anyway.

The Bear, which has won over 20 Emmy Awards including Best Comedy Series, has followed Carmy as he took over his late brother’s Chicago sandwich shop, famed for its Italian beef sandwich, and transformed it into one of the best restaurants in the Windy City, dubbed The Bear.

The series considers the psychological toll making great food (and, by extension, great art) takes on the people who make it, and also explores how the past experiences (and especially the traumas) of those people are reflected in their work and their relationships — which is where Curtis’ Donna, who has major emotional issues, fits into the story.

Season 4 of The Bear ended on a major cliffhanger, with Carmy deciding to leave the restaurant as it neared a deadline to turn around its financial fortunes or face permanent closure. Season 5 of The Bear was confirmed last summer. So far, FX and Hulu have yet to reveal a return date for the series.