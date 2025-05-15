Everything New on Disney+ in June 2025

Disney has made no secret of its changing strategy toward streaming in the last year or two. When Disney+ first debuted, the company allocated an enormous amount of resources to produce movies and shows exclusively for streaming. In the last year or two, they’ve openly discussed shifting a lot of those resources back to content that can debut in theaters first, and then move to streaming.

That change is evident each month when Disney unveils the new batch of content coming to Disney+. There’s just not that much new stuff in these dispatches lately, especially when compared to a couple of years ago.

In June of 2025, there will be a new Marvel series — Ironheart, spinning off a young armored hero who first debuted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — and there’s a new season of the animated series Phineas and Ferb. There’s also a filmed version of the Frozen Broadway musical, and documentaries about oceans and astronaut Sally Ride. That’s really most of the big new additions for the entire month. (If you also subscribe to Hulu, you’ll also get access to two other big titles: an brand-new animated Predator film and Season 4 of the hit series The Bear.)

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in June 2025...

Wednesday, June 4

- Pupstruction (S2, 6 episodes)

PHINEAS, FERB Disney loading...

Friday, June 6

New to Disney+

Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) - Premiere, First 10 Episodes

Sunday, June 8

New to Disney+

Ocean with David Attenborough - Premiere

Tuesday, June 17

New to Disney+

SALLY - Premiere

Friday, June 20

New to Disney+

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical - Premiere

IRONHEART Marvel loading...

Tuesday, June 24

Disney+ Original

Ironheart - Three Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

Coming in June

- Underdogs (Season 1)

Exclusively on Disney+

Vibe Check

