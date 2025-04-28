‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Episode 3: Every Easter Egg You Missed

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 (“The Path”) makes some of the biggest changes yet from the original The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II video games. Its version of Tommy (played by Gabriel Luna) is a very different person than the one in the games. And where the games had Ellie almost immediately set off to get revenge for Joel, The Last of Us Season 2 paces things differently, and shows months passing in Jackson, Wyoming after the zombie invasion. That gives the audience more time to see how the events of the last episode effect Ellie; the games never got to explore her mental state in quite the same way.

Those are just a few of the little secrets, hidden references, and Last of Us Easter eggs in our latest video. You can watch our full breakdown of “The Path” below:

