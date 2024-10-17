‘Cobra Kai’ Nears the End With Season 6 Part 2 First Look

The end of Cobra Kai continues next month on Netflix with the second of three parts that technically make up the show’s final “season.”

The first part of Cobra Kai Season 6 premiered earlier in 2024 on Netflix, and showed the members of Miyagi-Do training for the “Sekai Taikai,” an all-important and international karate tournament. That batch of episodes concluded right before the tournament began, and the new episodes pick up right there.

Series co-creator Hayden Schlossberg told Tudum of these shows...

The first thing that you’re going to notice is we’re not in the Valley anymore it’s a totally different environment. The competitive space is different from previous All Valley tournaments. There’s no crowd watching. This is a karate temple that they’re going to, where the only people in attendance are black belts or karate masters.

Netflix unveiled a group of new photos from the episodes while confirming that the second part of Cobra Kai Season 6 will premiere on Netflix in November.

READ MORE: It’s Time For Cobra Kai To End

A new addition to the cast this season is Lewis Tan, who recently starred in the reboot of the Mortal Kombat film franchise as Cole, the movie’s central protagonist. On Cobra Kai he plays Sensei Wolf, who co-creator Josh Heald told Tudum will be “tremendously important” to the final season’s story moving forward.

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 2 premieres on Netflix on November 15. This chunk of the final season runs five episodes. The remaining episodes of the show will premiere in 2025. Netflix has yet to confirm their official premiere date.

Get our free mobile app