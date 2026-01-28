New movies are streaming at home this weekend, and ScreenCrush has your guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you relax as the week comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch a brand new buddy action comedy starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. Plus, check out Zootopia 2, as well as a meta comedy reboot of Anaconda.

Below, discover five new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

The Wrecking Crew

In The Wrecking Crew, two estranged half-brothers uncover a conspiracy when they reunite to investigate their father’s sudden and mysterious death.

You can stream the action comedy starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista exclusively on Prime Video beginning January 28.

Where to watch The Wrecking Crew: Prime Video.

Primate

Ben, a domesticated pet chimpanzee, goes on a deadly, violent rampage against a group of vacationing teens after being bitten by a rapid critter in this gory animal attack throwback horror movie.

The survival slasher was made available to watch at home via VOD on January 27.

Where to watch Primate: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Anaconda

In this semi-reboot, two friends experiencing a midlife crisis, played by Jack Black and Paul Rudd, travel to the Amazon to film a remake of 1997’s Anaconda only to find their production in danger when they encounter a real, deadly giant snake.

The meta horror-comedy became available to watch at home via VOD on January 27.

Where to watch Anaconda: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Zootopia 2

Bunny police officer Judy Hopps and her new fox partner Nick Wilde return to investigate a conspiracy surrounding a mysterious new reptile in their city in this sequel to Disney’s hit 2016 animated film, Zootopia.

The animated buddy cop movie became available to watch at home via VOD on January 27.

Where to watch Zootopia 2: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Greenland 2: Migration

Set five years after a devastating comet impact, this sequel to 2020’s Greenland follows the Garrity family as they are forced to leave their survival bunker and travel across a European wasteland in search of a rumored safe haven in France.

The post-apocalyptic thriller became available to watch at home via VOD on January 27.

Where to watch Greenland 2: Migration: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

