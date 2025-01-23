Oscars 2025: The Full List of Nominees
The show must go on. And so, despite all of the devastation and tragedy in Southern California in recent weeks, it’s time to announce the nominees for this year’s Academy Awards.
As usual, the nominees include a mix of expected names and surprises. I was happily surprised to see so many nominations for The Substance, the disturbing and funny body horror comedy starring Demi Moore as a fading star who takes a mysterious drug that restores her youth at a terrible cost. The film was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Actress for Moore, and Best Director for Coralie Fargeat.
On the other hand, I was shocked by several omissions. The striking point-of-view cinematography of Nickel Boys was overlooked, as was the unforgettable score to Challengers. And there were a lot of nominations for the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown: Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Sound, and Costume Design.
The winners of the 2025 Oscars will be announced live on ABC and Hulu on March 2. The show will be hosted by Conan O’Brien.
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best International Feature
I’m Still Here
The Girl With the Needle
Emilia Perez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Best Live Action Short
“A Lien”
“Anuja”
“I’m Not a Robot”
“The Last Ranger”
“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
“El Mal,” Emilia Perez
“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Perez
“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Documentary Short
“Death By Numbers”
“I Am Ready, Warden”
“Incident”
“Instruments of a Beating Heart”
“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Animated Short
“Beautiful Men”
“In the Shadow of the Cypress”
“Magic Candies”
“Wander to Wonder”
“Yuck!”
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked