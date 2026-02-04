Plenty of new movies are streaming at home this weekend, and ScreenCrush has your guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can finally watch the hit thriller The Housemaid, based on the novel of the same name, at home. Plus, check out a new zombie horror film and a heartbreaking historical drama that has eight Oscar nominations.

Below, discover four new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

The Housemaid

In The Housemaid, a young woman takes a job as a live-in nanny and housekeeper for a seemingly perfect, wealthy family, only to discover a shocking series of dark secrets. The psychological thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried became available to stream at home on February 3.

Where to watch The Housemaid: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Plague

Set at an all-boys camp in 2003, The Plague follows a teenage boy who, while trying to fit in with the crowd, becomes involved in a twisted ritual targeting an eccentric outcast. The horror film starring Joel Edgerton became available to stream at home on February 3.

Where to watch The Plague: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Hamnet

In Hamnet, literary legend William Shakespeare is inspired to write his classic masterpiece Hamlet in the wake of grief following the tragic death of his and wife Agnes’ young son. The historical drama starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal became available to stream at home on February 3.

Where to watch Hamnet: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

We Bury the Dead

In We Bury the Dead, after an experimental weapon is detonated and renders reanimated survivors violent, a woman searches for her missing husband while battling both the undead and her grief. The zombie survival horror movie starring Daisy Ridley became available to stream at home on February 3.

Where to watch We Bury the Dead: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Dutchman

A troubled businessman haunted by his failing marriage is drawn into a tense game of cat and mouse with a mysterious woman he meets on a subway train in The Dutchman. The thriller starring Kate Mara and André Holland became available to stream at home on February 3.

Where to watch The Dutchman: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

