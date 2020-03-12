With coronavirus cases on the rise around the world, and countries enacting stricter quarantine protocols to protect the public — the entire country of Italy is on lockdown, while many cities around the United States are limiting large gatherings — more movies are shifting their release dates until later in the year. Director John Krasinski just announced on Twitter that his highly anticipated sequel, A Quiet Place: Part II, will not come out as scheduled on March 20.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,“ Krasinski wrote. “Due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.” He said that distributor Paramount Pictures was “gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together!”

A Quiet Place: Part II joins the James Bond movie, No Time to Die, which was pushed from April to November last week. Here’s Krasinski’s tweet:

Krasinski did not announce a new release date for A Quiet Place: Part II at this time. More than 127,000 people have contracted coronavirus and at least 4,700 have died.